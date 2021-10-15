Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this morning, then mainly cloudy this afternoon with light rain possible. Morning high of 66F with temps falling to near 55. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.