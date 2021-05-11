EBENSBURG – A St. Michael-area man was ordered on Monday to stand trial for the April 6 stabbing death of a woman during a dispute over the price of a refrigerator, authorities said.
Joshua Michael Gorgone, 26, was held for trial following a preliminary hearing held at the Cambria County Courthouse before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
Gorgone pleaded not guilty through public defenders Kevin Sanders and Michael Salvester.
New details emerged during courtroom testimony involving heroin use and the abuse of a corpse.
Gorgone is accused of killing Denise Williams, 54, of Hornerstown, after she agreed to meet at Gorgone’s Geistown apartment to buy a refrigerator he advertised on Facebook Marketplace.
Gorgone admitted to stabbing Williams multiple times with a kitchen knife, county Detective William Hines Jr. testified.
Gorgone then drove her Chevrolet Trax to Johnstown to buy heroin. Gorgone returned to his apartment and walked around outside for several hours. Gorgone went back inside, wrapped Williams’ bloody body in a blanket and dragged it into the bathroom, leaving her near the toilet, Hines said.
Hines was one of three witnesses called by prosecutors Jessica Aurandt and Joseph Green.
Johnstown police Sgt. Daniel Price and Joseph Hribar, chief deputy coroner, both testified.
Williams died from exsanguination from multiple stab wounds, Hribar testified.
Williams’ family listened to the grim details from the courtroom balcony.
“This is difficult for the family to hear the details for the first time,” District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said. “This is going to be a difficult process for anyone who loses a loved one.”
Gorgone communicated with Williams using the Facebook moniker Thraxx Mula.
City police filed a missing person report after Williams’ family were unable to contact her after she left Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on April 5, where she worked as a nursing assistant.
Police tracked her cellphone to a lot on Sheridan Street and, with the help of OnStar, they found her vehicle in the 100 block of Hoyt Street in Richland Township. Price testified that blood was found inside the Chevrolet along with a receipt from Merho Federal Credit Union dated April 5 for $160.
State police processed the scene where multiple syringes were found inside Gorgone’s apartment in the 900 block of Old Scalp Avenue. Police arrested Gorgone on April 6 at Richland Town Center.
He is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, theft, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance and abuse of a corpse.
Gorgone is being held without bond in Cambria County Prison.
