EBENSBURG, Pa. – A man accused of committing a homicide in Indiana County was sentenced in Cambria County Court on Friday by Judge Tamara R. Bernstein for what his attorney called “a show of bravado”.
Thomas Alan Rivera, 20, was sentenced to nine to 24 months in county prison after he entered a guilty plea to recklessly endangering another person on Feb. 14.
According to a criminal complaint, a man was driving home at 8:14 p.m. Sept. 14 when he spotted a group of people standing near Bockel Circle, trying to coax him into a fight.
Rivera, who goes by the name “Dizzy,” allegedly shouted to the driver to pull over so he could shoot him and exposed a handgun in his waistband, the complaint said.
Rivera and six other adults are being held in Indiana County Jail without bond after being charged with homicide in the death of Hayden Garreffa, 19, in Indiana County.
Rivera also faces criminal charges in Windber Borough, accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in July.
Rivera’s other charges are currently pending.
Also sentenced Friday by Bernstein was Clinton Leonard Dudley, 35, who had entered a guilty plea to two counts of manufacturing, delivery or possession with intent to deliver less than one gram of fentanyl in February.
Dudley was sentenced to 27 to 54 months in the Cambria County Prison with credit for time served.
He had told the judge that he had earned his GED and wanted to get back to his life and his children.
Dudley noted that he had made a mistake, to which Bernstein had added he made “several mistakes.”
“People like you get kids like yours hooked on opiates and fentanyl,” she said, adding that she hoped he was serious about his education and changing his life.
Dudley was arrested in August 2021 after local authorities intercepted a package of suspected cocaine and instituted a controlled delivery, after which Dudley was apprehended.
