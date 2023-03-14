INDIANA, Pa. – Indiana University of Pennsylvania will host a free presentation by Sekou Berthe, the ambassador of Mali to the United States.
This event, hosted by the school’s Pan-African Studies program, will start at 7 p.m. March 21 in Jane Leonard Hall B-11. The presentation, titled “West and Central Africa at the Crossroads of Global Security Challenges,” is open to the public.
Berthe will speak on how African governments work with European and American partners to address international terrorists and local rebels in the country’s sub-Saharan region.
