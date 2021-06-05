OGLETOWN – Roughly 1,700 brown and rainbow trout were waiting for the expected 200 children to pull from the pond at the Windber Sportsmen's Association fishing rodeo on Saturday.
"We're just thrilled to death to do this," club President Bob Civis said.
The event, which Civis noted couldn't happen without a group of dedicated volunteers and businesses donations, was open to children ages 3 to 14 and ran from nine to noon.
Registration was covered by the Josh Moore Fulfilling Your Dreams Memorial Fund.
Within moments of the horn sounding to start, excited shouts could be heard from all around as children reeled in their catches while their fathers, grandfathers and others scrambled to position their nets.
"It's all about the kids and making memories that will last a lifetime," Travis Czyrnik said.
The Johnstown resident and association member attended the derby with his son, Gavin, and his niece, nephew and parents.
"I think it's pretty nice," Gavin said.
The boy's father added that his son has been looking forward to participating in the rodeo for awhile.
Gavin was most looking forward to showing off his casting skills, saying he can throw a line far out into the water.
Aaron Minor, a Johnstown native who lives in Pittsburgh, made the trip back home this weekend with his children, Molly and Hayden, to take them to the event with his father, Marlin.
"Dad used to bring me here when I was young and I was excited to bring my kids," Aaron Minor said.
He hadn't been back to the sportsmen's association in some time and Saturday was his children's first trip there.
"This brings back a lot of memories," Marlin Minor said.
Hayden and Molly anticipated catching a lot of big fish and Hayden said he expected to snag more than his sister.
After the fishing ended, the event wasn't over.
The association had gifts of fishing poles, tackle boxes, tents and other prizes set aside for the participants.
"Every kid gets a gift," board member Don Hollingshead said.
Snacks were also provided and after 1 p.m. the adults got a turn at fishing.
The Windber Sportsmen's Association also houses the Ogletown Hatchery and is part of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Cooperative Nursery program.
All of the fish released into the pond for the derby were raised on the property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.