Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions | Groundskeeper

Larry Eisenhuth, Sunnehanna Country Club golf course groundskeeper, uses a squeegee to remove water from #1 green after a heavy downpour during the second day of the Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

 Thomas Slusser

Larry Eisenhuth, Sunnehanna Country Club golf course groundskeeper, uses a squeegee to remove water from the No. 1 green after a heavy downpour during the second day of the Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you