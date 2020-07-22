Larry Eisenhuth, Sunnehanna Country Club golf course groundskeeper, uses a squeegee to remove water from the No. 1 green after a heavy downpour during the second day of the Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Making a splash
The Tribune-Democrat
Obituaries
SPANGLER[mdash] George W., 91 of Windber, formerly of Davidsville, died July 21, 2020 at home. Born January 12, 1929 at the Quemahoning Reservoir, Somerset County the son of Morris F. and Thelma (Gilbert) Spangler. Preceded in death by parents, sisters Evelyn Marie Thomas Sumner and Georgian…
SPROWL[mdash] Alice Jeannine, "Jean", Richland Township, most recently of Arbutus Park Manor, was called home to be with the Lord on July 21, 2020. She was born in the family home in Six Mile Run, PA, on December 14, 1928, daughter of the late George and Verda (Wiser) Skipper. On April 14, 1…
Mother Amabilis 10:30 AM at St. Francis Xavier Church in Cresson (Decort Funeral Home Inc. in Portage)
Regina Anne, 2PM at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Chapel in Johnstown (Decort Funeral Home Inc. in Portage)
