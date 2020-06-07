The sight of hundreds of people marching for equality and police reform impressed Alan Cashaw over the weekend.
But it was another line that had the NAACP Johnstown president hopeful Sunday during the organization’s Day of Action.
Rows of young men and women were stepping up to an NAACP “action table” in Johnstown’s Central Park to register to vote and send postcards to city leaders urging them to reshape the way police are trained.
“This is where we can start to make change happen – where we can start speaking about what it is we want to do differently,” Cashaw said, noting that there’s power in speaking with a unified voice.
For R.J. Johnson, 34, of Johnstown, the time is past due.
“I’m a black woman with a 15 year-old son ... who has to grow up in this,” she said. “I’ve got to worry about what might happen to him every day he walks to school.”
At 6 feet 1 inches tall, he’s a black teenager inside a man’s body – enough to attract contempt from strangers and suspicious glances when he walks by, Johnson added.
“I just wish people would realize we’re all human,” she said. “Our blood is the same color.”
Johnson and her mother, Tanta Williford, of Philadelphia, both were among 88 people who signed a petition that will be delivered to the Floyd family – backing them and their crusade for justice.
Floyd, 46, died May 25 on a Minneapolis street in police custody, after a deli employee accused him of trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill.
While a crowd watched – and filmed – in shock and anger, Floyd was pinned down by three officers at one point.
He was pronounced dead after now-fired officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Protesters throughout the nation have marched in Floyd’s name since – an estimated crowd of 500 of them moving through downtown Johnstown on Saturday.
“Now we have to turn that moment into a movement,” said fellow NAACP member Francine Cashaw.
She praised the fact a “new generation” of activists is joining the cause.
More than 130 attendees wrote postcards to police Chief Robert Johnson, who attended the event, while a dozen or so registered to vote for the first time.
Cashaw said some changes they’re pressing for won’t require Johnstown’s leaders to dig into the cash-strapped city’s coffers.
Many want to see more diversity on the police department’s roster when jobs become available, and called for training that can help the force better understand and interact with the multi-cultural community it serves.
Anti-bias training and ever-evolving de-escalation techniques could save lives, Cashaw said.
Nicole Dickinson, of Johnstown, credited the local NAACP branch for taking those steps.
“When you have a situation with police ... it can make you fearful,” she said. “Now, seeing so many other people talking about it, you realize you’re not alone.”
