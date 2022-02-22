JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Michigan-based company plans to more than double the employment within its Broad Street center this year, which would add more than 260 jobs.
By December, officials with Qualfon said they hope to have as many as 400 employees handling inbound customer calls for one of the nation's largest cellular phone companies and other clients.
Chief Operating Officer Douglas Wells said the push is linked to reliability.
Qualfon chose to expand in Johnstown because the company has had a far easier time retaining employees locally compared to other areas where Qualfon operates, he said.
"Attrition is twice as common in our larger cities," said Wells, whose company has offices in 10 states and six countries. "The people we've trained here are much more likely to stay."
For the region, this will mean family sustaining jobs averaging between $35,000 to $55,000 for full-time staff and supervisors, site director Chad Baker said.
Incoming engagement center hires would start out at $16 an hour plus bonus incentives, and hourly wages would grow to more than $19 for tenured staff, he said.
Supervisors will earn approximately $40,000 annually plus "significant" bonus potential, he said, while managers would earn higher wages.
Employees won't be making calls.
The majority will be at their desks receiving them, helping cell phone customers troubleshoot billing questions, making changes to their plans or upgrading phones, he said.
On a separate floor, the company plans to add more than 100 staff to field annual Medicare enrollment calls – to help retirees select plans that fit their needs, Baker said.
If all goes well, that sector could grow to 200 jobs, giving Qualfon up to 500 in the city in the years ahead, he predicted.
Cambria County Commissioners Thomas Chernisky, Scott Hunt and B.J. Smith, the Cambria Regional Chamber and staff from state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr.'s office joined Qualfon executives at Tuesday's event to mark the occasion outside their renovated space.
Local officials thanked the company for investing in the region.
"These aren't just jobs – they're good jobs," Chernisky said during a tour of the Broad Street office. "We're proud you are doing business here in Cambria County."
Chamber CEO Amy Bradley said the moment was one worth celebrating.
But she wasn't surprised the company chose Johnstown.
Whether its people returning home to Cambria County, families relocating here or businesses recognizing the work ethic and value the community offers, it's part of a new trend that has emerged during the pandemic, she said.
"More and more, they're seeing the benefits here – the quality of life that our area offers," Bradley said. "People in the major metro areas are tired of the long commutes to work ... the high cost of living and the skyrocketing rental prices."
