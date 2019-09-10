The lake at Shawnee State Park in Bedford County will undergo a short-term drawdown for maintenance beginning on Monday, the top official at the Schellsburg-area park said.
Shawnee Lake’s surface level will be lowered by about 5 feet so that park maintenance staff can make repairs and improvements at the lake’s swimming beach and at Diehl Boat Launch, according to a press release issued Tuesday by Jared Fencil, park manager.
The 451-acre lake will remain open to fishing and boating during the drawdown, but launching boats may be difficult and shoreline fishing may be limited, Fencil said. No other park facilities will be affected.
All repairs are expected to be completed by Oct. 4, at which time the lake will be refilled as precipitation permits.
