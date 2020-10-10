Change of mind?

A question commonly addressed to county elections officials in recent weeks is what should be done by voters who have requested mail-in ballots, but now want to vote in person on Election Day.

“We’ve had a lot of calls on this,” said Shirley Crowl, director of the Cambria County Election and Voter Registration Department.

According to Act 12 of 2020, signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf in March, a voter who requested and received a mail-in ballot, but now wants to vote in person, can bring his or her mail-in ballot and the enclosed envelopes to the polling place on Election Day and surrender them to the judge of elections there, who will void the ballot. The voter can then vote in person as usual.

If the voter doesn’t have his or her mail-in ballot to turn in at the polling place, he or she can fill out a provisional ballot that will be counted if and when county elections officials verify that the voter did not also submit a mail-in ballot.