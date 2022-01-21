A quick-thinking mail carrier prevented a Richland Township garage from going up in flames on Friday when he spotted smoke and called authorities, a fire official said.
A table caught fire in a garage in the 100 block of Mayluth Road when a propane heater was left unattended, Richland fire Chief Wes Meyers said.
"The mailman saw the smoke when he was delivering the mail and called 911," Meyers said.
The fire broke out at 2:07 p.m. in an unattached garage. Firefighters quickly put out the fire, which caused significant damage to the garage but left the duplex untouched, the chief said.
Meyers said there was no need to evacuate the duplex or to cut off the utilities.
Richland volunteer firefighters were assisted by fire crews from Johnstown, Somerset, Oakland and St. Michael. East Hills EMS also responded.
