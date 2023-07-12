JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A large, long-vacant property at the corner of Main and Franklin streets in downtown Johnstown is ready to be occupied by inventors and craftspeople who want to launch their own businesses.
The 7,000-square-foot space at 507 Main St. is a second location for Made in Johnstown – a membership-driven maker space for both professional craftspeople and hobbyists.
Across Johnstown’s Central Park, Made in Johnstown’s other location opened on July 1 at 134 Gazebo Park. The Main Street site will open on Monday, director Michael Rottman said.
The Gazebo Park building – three floors combining for 6,000 square feet – was the original site of Made in Johnstown’s predecessor, Creator Square Inc., which had been in the making for about eight years there, but hadn’t fully fledged.
Last year, Rottman, a transplant from Sacramento, Calif., took the helm of the maker space, changing its business model from residency-based to membership-based and adding the extension site at Main Street.
“After a year, it feels fantastic,” Rottman said. “We’ve gone through an unimaginable number of obstacles to fulfill our funding needs and securing a space. Now all the funding is in place, and in two weeks, we’ve built out a majority of the space.”
In May, Indiana University of Pennsylvania awarded Made in Johnstown a $1.5 million Build Back Better Regional Challenge Grant to develop the Main Street location and become part of a tri-county entrepreneurial maker space ecosystem.
Through that grant, members of Made in Johnstown will have also have access to maker spaces in Indiana and Armstrong counties, Rottman said.
Rottman serves as director of the Main Street location, with local artist Todd Stiffler as assistant director. Amy Hensen, of Ligonier, is the director of the Gazebo Park location.
“I think it’s time to breathe life into it,” Hensen said.
The two sites have been designed to serve members with specific niches.
For a monthly membership fee of $59, the Main Street building is geared toward traditional woodworking and metalworking. It’s outfitted with a commercial laser cutting machine that can cut steel, a CNC plasma machine, a ceramic studio with a kiln, a jewelry-making room and a robotics room.
For a monthly fee of $49, the Gazebo Park building has studios and equipment for crocheting and knitting, candle-making, sewing, painting and drawing, Hensen said.
Membership provides regular access to Made in Johnstown, but classes will be open to the public, Hensen said.
Both maker space properties are owned by separate landlords, and leases have been established by Made in Johnstown property manager Mike Artim, president and CEO of Intrignia Inc.
Artim is also a financier of Made in Johnstown, Rottman said.
Artim owns several properties on the 400 block of Main Street, including Balance Restaurant and Journey Restaurant, as well as the City of Johnstown Entrepreneurial Center on Gazebo Park.
At the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce’s economic summit last year, Artim said Made in Johnstown will provide co-working space filled with prototyping and small-batch manufacturing equipment.
“It’s going to be a place where people in the creative economy can go and start a business, a side hustle, or it could be people with ideas about a prototype – there are so many economic opportunities with a maker space,” he said then.
Made in Johnstown’s Gazebo Park building is owned by the nonprofit Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
About $800,000 had been invested in the previous Creator Square project there since 2017, according to the Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission, which helped Creator Square Inc. obtain a construction grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
Under Made in Johnstown’s leadership, the first floor of the building has been leased to an independently owned coffee shop, The Write Cup. Artists and makers work on the floors above.
“We wanted some sort of a public-facing entrance,” Rottman said. “The thought process with the coffee boutique is people come in regularly and learn about upcoming classes and workshops. That makes Made in Johnstown friendly to the general public who don’t know what a maker space is.”
The Main Street building was a Rite Aid before the drug store moved to a new location on Market Street in 2017.
In 2019, the property was one of four buildings on Main Street purchased by Hazak LLC, a real estate holding company.
Elevate, a retail store for new and vintage clothing, has opened at another Hazak property, 517 Main St; the property at 507 Main St. is now leased by Made in Johnstown.
That leaves two Hazak-owned properties yet to be developed.
A former diner at 526 Main St., had been announced in 2019 as the planned site of a Voodoo Brewing Co. brewpub, but that plan has been in limbo since the COVID-19 pandemic refocused the brewing company on its existing locations.
Another property at 523 Main St. had been purchased for structural stabilization but with no specific plans in mind, Hazak partner Mike Malcanas said in previous interviews with The Tribune-Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.