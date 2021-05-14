An argument between two Meyersdale brothers turned violent Thursday when each attacked the other, one using a machete, authorities allege.
State police in Somerset said the fight involved Wayne Allen Romesberg, 62, of the 300 block of Olinger Street, and Gary Lee Romesberg, 55, of the 300 block of Hill Street.
According to a criminal complaint, Gary Romesberg told troopers that his brother wanted to meet with him to settled a dispute and that his brother was bringing a gun.
Gary Romesberg said he grabbed a machete, stuck it in his waistband and went outside. Gary Romesberg said when his brother punched him in the face, he pulled out the machete and struck him in the head, the complaint said.
Gary Romesberg said his brother took the machete from him and hit him in the head, right forearm and right shin.
Wayne Romesberg told troopers that his brother wanted to meet him on the street to settle a dispute. Wayne Romesberg said when his brother got close he shoved him to the ground.
Wayne Romesberg said his brother got up and struck him in the head with the machete, the complaint said.
Wayne Romesberg said he took away the machete and threw it on the ground. When his brother came at him again, Wayne Romesberg said, he placed him in a head lock and took him to the ground before two men came over to separate the brothers, the complaint said.
Wayne Romesberg suffered a large laceration to the right side of his head.
The brothers were both charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
They were arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after each failed to post $10,000 bond.
