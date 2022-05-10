JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For years, Jestine Mayes relied on the Macaroni KID to supplement her parenting and find activities for her children.
Now the Summerhill woman is the feature's local publisher.
"It had just been such a good resource for me," she said.
Mayes took over the Laurel Highlands branch last year after the former leader stepped down.
"I didn't want to see that resource go away from our community," she said.
Since then she's been working hard to bolster the parental offerings.
Macaroni KID is a free service for parents that gives them "the scoop in their community on the best things to do and places to go with kids" through a weekly e-newsletter and website.
The local source is www.johnstown.macaronikid.com.
That covers the Cambria, Somerset and Blair counties and the Ligonier area – and includes a variety of lists, such as the best playgrounds and family-friendly businesses.
As publisher, Mayes is responsible for writing family-based articles, posting events on a calendar, handling local advertising and managing the website.
She also attends local events to spread the word and hand out samples to visitors.
Mayes has 2,400 subscribers.
"Macaroni KID is now one of the largest parent-focused digital media and advertising companies in the country, reaching millions of families nationwide," co-owner Jamie Ratner said.
Ratner described the local sites as "jam-packed with community events and activities for kids and families as well as other family lifestyle content that reflects the diversity of interests, cultures, values and beliefs represented in the population they serve."
Looking ahead, Mayes is looking forward to getting out into the communities again.
For the past few years, she's been hemmed in by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm really excited to get out and about more to see the subscribers," Mayes said.
She's also in the planning stages of a community event.
To subscribe to Macaroni KID in the Laurel Highlands, visit the website.
To suggest ideas for event listings and articles, email mackidjohnstownpa@macaronikid.com.
