Garden-grazing nuisances to some, road hazards and tick-dropping interlopers to others – deer are now targets of West Hills Regional Police.
Police are making visits to residents to ask again for permission to bow hunt doe on their properties as they did last year.
The West Hills Regional deer management program was initiated in 2020 by Westmont Borough Mayor Robert Callahan, who said he received numerous calls from residents complaining about deer.
Officer John Todaro led the pilot program with about 15 vetted archers from the local area, he said.
Todaro said residents have expressed continued concerns about tick-borne illness, spurring the program's return.
By law, archers can only hunt at a distance of 50 yards from occupied structures – and only with permission of property owners, Todaro said.
The program is scheduled to return from October to mid-January. Hunting would occur for a half hour after sunrise or before sunset, he said.
Two property owners who’ve allowed deer to be hunted last year had been bitten by ticks and contracted Lyme disease, Todaro said.
Research by Jill Henning, an assistant professor of biology at Pitt-Johnstown, found one in three ticks in Cambria and surrounding counties carry two of the pathogens for Lyme disease.
Henning also runs in Westmont, where she said she sees doe and fawns often.
“In Westmont, we are clearly overpopulated with deer," she said.
"We have herds moving in on the area and feed on people’s landscaping. They have no fear.”
Police are also seeing many sick deer, Todaro said.
Cambria is a disease management area for chronic-wasting disease, a fatal prion disease that disintegrates deer brains, such as mad cow disease in cattle.
It spreads among deer through saliva at common grazing areas as well as through soil.
Todaro said there’s no specific goal for the number of deer to be hunted – last year archers took 13 doe from the West Hills region of Westmont, Brownstown and Lower Yoder Township, he said.
However, areas with the most deer in the West Hills were off-limits to archers in the program's pilot year.
Todaro is hoping that will change the second time around.
Although Stackhouse Park is located in Westmont, it's owned by the City of Johnstown. Hunting there would require approval from the city and strict guidance by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Todaro said.
A message left for the Johnstown city manager was not returned last week. Sunnehanna Country Club and Grandview Cemetery are two other areas where archers were not allowed last year.
"Ultimately, at the end of the day, Stackhouse is where the deer are coming from," Todaro said.
"Unless we address that issue with the park, we are just spinning our wheels."
There’s no study of how many deer may be in the West Hills, but the program presumes overpopulation.
More than 40 deer were hit by cars in the West Hills over the past year, mostly on Menoher Boulevard and Goucher Street, Todaro said.
Calvin Norman, Penn State Extension's forestry and wildlife educator based in Ebensburg, said deer management programs in residential areas are common.
For lethal control to be effective, however, 40% of antlerless deer in the area would have to be killed, Norman said.
“Similar deer management programs happen all over," he said.
"In cities, parks are closed down for hunting.”
Lyme disease data for 2019 published last month by the state Department of Health showed deer ticks were found in all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, and there were 175 confirmed cases of Lyme disease in Cambria County.
Cambria County saw 137 cases in 2018, and 173 cases in 2017 – that year Pennsylvania led the nation with 11,900 confirmed cases of Lyme disease.
Left untreated, the disease can spread to the joints, heart and nervous system, according to the Department of Health's website.
And there are likely more cases that have gone unreported.
Lyme disease is an underreported illness because it mimics other diseases, Henning said.
Three out of 10 people bitten by ticks don’t get the signature bullseye rash, and don’t see symptoms until a month later, she said.
“At that point, symptoms worsen to neurological issues, cardiac pain, and it takes awhile to get diagnosed with Lyme,” she said.
Henning said she hikes with her son at Stackhouse regularly. She advises hikers to wear socks above the ankle and use tick repellent or essential oils.
Deer also may drop ticks in yards, which can be picked up by pets and people.
The black-legged tick’s main host is the white-footed mouse, which eat acorns – and there are a lot of oak trees in Westmont, Henning said.
The mice transfer ticks to deer as they share deer beds.
“We should also think about mitigation going back further to oak trees and white-footed mouse populations,” Henning said.
“But our biggest intervention ability is with the deer.”
Natural predators of deer – wolves and cougars – have been long removed from Pennsylvania through landscape change and human conflicts, Norman said.
Coyotes only hunt fawns, if they can get them. And black bears choose other food sources over chasing down a deer, he said.
“Humans are now the only predator that deer have left,” he said.
