The weekly WalkWorks program will resume Wednesday in downtown Johnstown, with participants meeting at noon at the corner of Main and Walnut streets near Cambria County Library, 248 Main St..
WalkWorks Wednesdays is an informal walking group open to anyone, but targeting downtown workers and residents. It continues through June 21.
Participants follow a predetermined, 1.8-mile route passing several scenic and historic sites in the city. These include the Stone Bridge, the Johnstown Flood Museum and the Iron to Arts Corridor. There is also a shorter one-mile option. Both routes are marked with WalkWorks signs.
“This is a great opportunity for people who work, live or are visiting downtown to enjoy a lunchtime walk and enjoy a short break from the day,” said Allie Byers, spokeswoman for the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health.
Johnstown is part of the statewide WalkWorks program, a collaboration between the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health.
