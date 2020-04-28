Dave Blatt, of Johnstown, eats a hot lunch on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, while reading his newspaper on the swing at the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership Community Garden, on the corner of Franklin and Vine streets in Johnstown.
Lunchtime news
The Tribune-Democrat
Frances S., 94, Richland. (Harris Funeral Home, 500 Cherry Lane, Richland, www.wharrisfuneralhome.com)
Sharon L., 72, Carrolltown, formerly of The Villages, Florida. At Sharon's request there will be no visitation or services. Stevens Funeral Home, Inc., Carrolltown.
Robert, 53, of Johnstown. (Francis G. Ozog Funeral Home, Inc.)
