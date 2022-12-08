JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Salvation Army Corps of Johnstown and Veteran Community Initiatives have long been partners in the effort to assist local veterans during their times of need.
And every holiday season, they come together to celebrate that relationship, while also providing an opportunity for those who served their country to reminisce and enjoy each other’s company during the Veterans Appreciation Luncheon.
On Thursday, about 200 veterans and supporters gathered for the annual event held at the Richland Township Fire Department banquet hall.
“(This) is something that we want to continue and we will continue over the years,” VCI President and Director Tom Caulfield said.
“Our history has just been replete with tremendous understanding between the parties. When there’s a veteran that’s in trouble, the Salvation Army always comes to their cause.”
Salvation Army Maj. Don Sanderson said the event is “really great.”
He also spoke about the Salvation Army’s mission to help those who served.
“We care a lot about the veterans,” Sanderson said. “The Salvation Army cares about all people, all God’s children, but there are a lot of veterans around that are in need. We try to identify and meet the needs of people wherever they are.”
William Roy Mock, an Air Force veteran from Bedford County who spent time in Vietnam during the war, gave “immeasurable gratitude to the Salvation Army, as well as other organizations, the sponsors and all individuals who pieced this together for this great event.”
He also spoke about the bond between veterans.
“When we were young and in the military, we counted on each other. We depended on each other. We grew up really fast. … Even now, we still depend on each other,” Mock said.
Both organizations also presented awards to individuals who assist the veteran community.
VCI gave Edward Cernic Sr. Community Support Recognition Awards to Gene Amigh, a leader of the Richland American Legion, and Edward Washington, a former Marine and peer mentor in Cambria County Veterans Court.
“(Veterans) do a lot of things,” Washington said. “We serve our country, and we learn one thing when we’re in the service and that is to serve, and after we get out, we just can’t get rid of that service and we still try to serve.”
Frank Burskey and Elmer Laslo received the Salvation Army’s Veterans Give Back Recognition Award.
Burskey, an Army veteran, served as Cambria County’s community service industrial arts supervisor, working on numerous projects, including renovating the courthouse and veterans facilities. Laslo is the former president and CEO of 1st Summit Bank and a member of the Greater Johnstown-Cambria County Business Hall of Fame.
