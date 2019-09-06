A Lunch & Learn event will be held at Johnstown Area Regional Industries from noon to 1:15 p.m. Sept. 19.
Michael Stohon, president of In-Shore Technologies, will discuss how serious the risk of a cyber security breach is and what can be done to prevent it. An interactive session will allow attendees to learn about the different kinds of scams and hacks that are common today and the best way to prevent them.
The cost to attend the event is $5 per person, which includes lunch. To register, visit www.jari.com and click on the calendar to access registration forms, or contact Jenn Seese at jseese@jari.com.
Registrations are required by Sept. 18. No-shows on the day of the event will be billed.
