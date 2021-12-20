JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A nonprofit working to honor Clara Barton’s work during Johnstown’s 1889 flood recovery will celebrate America’s “Angel of the Battlefield” on Tuesday by marking her 200th birthday.
The public is invited to attend the celebration event, which will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Members of the local nonprofit are working to revive the Ludwig House in downtown Johnstown and said they plan to show off some of their progress – and to reach out to the region to help them raise the final 20% of their $50,000 first-phase funding goal.
“We kicked off a campaign to raise $50,000 in October in order to match a $50,000 state grant,” said Bob Eyer, a member of the capture team formed to rejuvenate the space. “We seem to be stuck at the $40,000 level and need help from the community to raise the remaining $10,000 before the end of the year.”
Recently completed renovations include a new roof, new gutters and window repairs – initial steps toward eventually reopening the Main Street home as a bed and breakfast.
Barton’s time in Johnstown, part of which was spent at a long-gone Walnut Street headquarters, are known for helping vault the American Red Cross into national prominence.
The two-story Ludwig House is one of downtown Johnstown’s only 1889 flood survivors. It was originally owned by wine and spirits distributor John Ludwig, whose family survived the flood at their nearby business in 1889, historical writings show. Later, it became home to downtown Johnstown’s first Black business owner, funeral home proprietor Pauline H.L. Gordon.
Conway B. Jones Jr, the chairman of the restoration project, said that “great progress has been made” in preserving the home.
“We are driven by Clara Barton’s mantra, ‘You must never think of anything except the need, and how to meet it,’ ” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.