Lucy’s Place, a LGBTQ bar in downtown Johnstown, will be able to continue holding its drag queen and male review events.
City officials and representatives from the bar met on Thursday to discuss the establishment as it related to the local ordinance for sexually orientated businesses.
“We had a productive conversation about their business,” City Manager Ethan Imhoff wrote in an email.
“Lucy’s will go on operating as usual. They are a bright spot in our downtown, and the City appreciates their contributions to the vibrancy of the City. There are no enforcement issues with Lucy’s. A lot of misinformation is being spread about the status of their business, which is unfortunate. The City is not closing Lucy’s, nor did it ever intend to.”
The drag shows will continue.
Male dancers will still be allowed.
“They (the male dancers) are permitted there just as long as they’re basically wearing shorts,” Timothy Burns, an attorney for Lucy’s, said.
“They can’t show their backside or their frontside obviously.”
Asked if dancers there had ever been nude in the past, Burns replied: “I don’t believe so.”
Earlier this month, the city’s department of community and economic development sent a letter to Lucy’s that stated: “Depending on activities/shows held at your establishment, your business may or may not qualify as a sexually orientated business.” That led to speculation in the LGBTQ community.
“It was an excellent meeting,” Burns said. “In regards to Lucy’s, first off, there was all sorts of misinformation on social media. The city had absolutely no intentions of closing Lucy’s. They had questions about some of the entertainment there.
“One of the big things is the drag shows.”
The city also recently closed Liquid Currency, a bar in the Cambria City neighborhood, for occasionally bringing in strippers without being permitted as a sexually orientated business, which it argued violated the ordinance that has been in place since 1999.
“I think what’s going on is the city’s enforcing the ordinance now, and it’s never really been enforced the last 20 years,” Burns said.
Burns contends that while the city can enforce its ordinance, it does not have the authority to close the bar.
A hearing is scheduled for next week.
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor
