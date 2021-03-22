Adams Township police said texting was likely to blame for a sport utility vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. Route 219.
And “stamp bags” of heroin, syringes and other paraphernalia were found inside the vehicle, Adams Township police Officer Lee Hill said.
Hill said the vehicle was heading south on the highway at approximately 2:19 p.m. when it traveled off the road, rolling the SUV and ejecting the driver.
A nearby witness saw the crash occur, he said.
“He’s lucky to be alive,” said Hill, noting that the vehicle ended up catching on fire after the man was transported from the scene.
The man sustained lower body and facial injuries in the accident.
The accident was one of two reported within an hour in the township.
An all-terrain vehicle crash occurred at 2:41 p.m. on the 200 block of Ragers Hill Road.
According to Adams Township police Officer Gage Hale, an adult female suffered a hip injury in the accident.
St. Michael, Summerhill, Dunlo and Richland firefighters responded, as well as East Hills EMS, 911 officials wrote in a release to media.
