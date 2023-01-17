HARRISBURG — New Lt. Gov. Austin Davis said fairness, justice and prosperity inspired him and Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro to run together – and he promised residents of the commonwealth they would follow through.
Davis, the commonwealth's 35th lieutenant governor and the first Black man to hold the position, was sworn in Tuesday morning in the Senate chambers in the Pennsylvania state Capitol.
"We won't let you down as the next governor and lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania," he said. "Now, let's work."
Davis recognized his parents, a union bus driver and hairdresser during his speech. He told of how violence in his neighborhood — outside Pittsburgh — inspired him to attend a city council meeting for the first time.
Davis says he's blessed to be here, "the first African American to ever hold this office." He pays tribute to those who came before him, like the late Rep. K. Leroy Irvis, first Black speaker of the state House.
Shapiro takes an oath himself today at noon to succeed Gov. Tom Wolf.
All of it can be streamed live today at pacast.com/live/gov and https://www.governor.pa.gov/live/.
The position of lieutenant governor, like that of governor, is a four-year term and is limited to two terms. The office-holder presides over the 50-member Senate, holding a tie-breaking vote, and is the first in line in the succession plan for the office of governor.
Davis fills the position most recently held by John Fetterman, who was elected last fall to the U.S. Senate.
Davis had served the 35th Legislative District in Allegheny County from 2018 through 2022, resigning in December ahead of taking over as lieutenant governor. He was also the first Black man to hold that position, according to his online biography.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.