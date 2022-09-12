Loyalhanna Watershed Association will hold its Loyalhanna OktoBREWfest beginning at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Watershed Farm, 6 Old Lincoln Highway, Ligonier.
There will be a variety of brewers on hand along with food and musical entertainment.
Attendees should bring a chair or blanket.
Tickets are $25 and available online at loyalhannaoktobrewfest.eventbrite.com.
Cost includes parking, a commemorative tasting glass and unlimited sampling.
Information: www.loyalhannawatershed.org.
