Loyalhanna Watershed Association will hold its "Loyalhanna OktoBREWfest" beginning at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Watershed Farm, 6 Old Lincoln Highway, Ligonier.

There will be a variety of brewers on hand along with food and musical entertainment. Attendees should bring a chair or blanket.

Tickets are $25 and available online at loyalhannaoktobrewfest.eventbrite.com.

Cost includes parking, a commemorative tasting glass and unlimited sampling.

Information: www.loyalhannawatershed.org.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

