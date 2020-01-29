Lower Yoder Township has received $4 million in state money to fund the next phase of the ongoing improvements to its sewer system, and a township supervisor said on Wednesday that the money will allow the township to “close out” that project.
The township received a $3,438,968 grant and a $561,032 loan with a 1% interest rate through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, commonly known as PennVEST, according to a press release distributed on Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office.
In a separate press release announcing the funding, state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said that 18,000 feet of sewer line will be rehabilitated, 72 manholes will be installed and 1,350 feet of stormwater collectors will be installed to eliminate stormwater inflow into the sewer system.
Supervisor Bill Heim, chairman of the township’s Board of Supervisors, said the project will connect two major interceptor sewers in the township. An interceptor sewer is “a major sewer line that receives wastewater flows from collector sewers” and conveys that wastewater to a treatment facility, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
“This connects two big interceptor lines,” Heim said, “one down Norton Road and the other down St. Clair Road, and that connects to the city (of Johnstown) and then to the sewage plant.”
The “sewage plant” in question is the Dornick Point Sewage Treatment Plant in West Taylor Township. Lower Yoder Township and other local municipalities, including the city of Johnstown, have spent the past few years making state-mandated improvements to their sewage systems in order to reduce the amount of sewage flowing to the plant and into local waterways.
Work on the project is scheduled to start in the spring, according to Heim.
“We’re excited, and it’ll be able to close out the sewer project, finally,” Heim said.
Burns said in Wednesday’s press release that the award brings the state’s total investment in Lower Yoder Township’s sewer project to approximately $25.6 million. Previously, in 2015 and 2016, PennVEST awarded more than $21.6 million to the township to help with the costs of the project, he said.
“As a state representative, I’ve helped Lower Yoder Township secure $25.6 million to fund these much-needed sewer upgrades, costs which otherwise would have been paid for by the community,” Burns said in his press release. “I’m always looking for opportunities to bring money back to our region, to make the critical investments that we need in order for our communities to get ahead.”
Lower Yoder Township’s $4 million award was part of a total of $119 million in PennVEST funding announced on Wednesday to support 16 drinking water, wastewater and non-point source projects in 15 counties.
Wolf said in Wednesday’s press release that those investments “continue to demonstrate the need for reliable and safe infrastructure” and “will continue to ensure that citizens across the Commonwealth have access to up-to-date, sound systems that provide clean water for every community.”
Funding for the projects comes from a combination of “state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, federal grants to PennVEST from the Environmental Protection Agency and recycled loan repayments from previous PennVEST funding awards,” according to Wolf’s office.
Funds are disbursed after project-related expenses are paid and receipts are submitted to PennVEST for review.
Another of the awards announced on Wednesday was a $10.775 million grant to the Indiana County Municipal Services Authority to extend existing public water service to Marion Center Borough.
That project is meant to “provide reliable drinking water to more than 1,000 residents, supply much-needed fire protection systems and address lead and bacteria issues in drinking water in Marion Center High School,” according to Wolf’s office.
