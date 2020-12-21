Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch.