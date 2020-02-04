An instant lottery game player in Johnstown just became a millionaire.
A $1 million Merry & Bright scratch-off ticket was sold at 321 Main St., in downtown Johnstown, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.
The location is a longtime Lee Hospital property known as the Seifert Building.
Lottery officials said winners should immediately sign their tickets and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
All prizes above $5,000 are subject to applicable tax withholding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.