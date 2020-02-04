Pennsylvania Lottery

An instant lottery game player in Johnstown just became a millionaire.

A $1 million Merry & Bright scratch-off ticket was sold at 321 Main St., in downtown Johnstown, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The location is a longtime Lee Hospital property known as the Seifert Building.

Lottery officials said winners should immediately sign their tickets and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

All prizes above $5,000 are subject to applicable tax withholding.

