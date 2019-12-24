SOMERSET – Somerset Township has more than 9 new acres of commercial space alongside a busy Route 601 corridor – and according to a Somerset real estate broker, companies are already showing interest in moving there.
Somerset County Commissioners unanimously approved a request to rezone four “light industrial” lots near the intersection of Route 601 and Red Goose Road to a commercial designation.
The land is situated between Lowe’s and Walmart on Route 601 near the Route 219 interchange.
AmeriGas has a location toward the rear of the tract but the land remains undeveloped alongside Route 601.
By finalizing the move Tuesday, the land could now be developed for restaurants, offices or various retail offerings.
Two businesses have already shown “serious interest” in the lots “but nothing is inked at this point,” said RMB Realty’s Ray Michael Boland.
Boland requested the zoning change on behalf of the land’s owner, Crosshair Ventures, LP.
He said it was to identify potential tenants, noting that “there’s a lot of things that will need to happen before anyone can put a shovel into the ground.”
“This,” Boland added, “was the first step.”
Somerset County Planning Commission Director Brad Zearfoss said the commission already reviewed the zoning change request and recommended the move after a hearing earlier this fall.
Somerset County Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said she hopes the switch pays dividends for the area.
“It’s going to be great to have some additional commercial development out that way,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.