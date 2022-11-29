The City of Johnstown’s ability to take full advantage of a state-approved expanded local services tax in order to help balance its annual budget will end in 2023.
That will create a loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars that will need to be addressed.
All of the commonwealth’s municipalities can charge residents and nonresident workers up to a $1-per-week LST that goes toward services, such as police and fire protection.
Being in Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities has enabled Johnstown to levy a higher $3 tax since 2016. But, since the city is scheduled to exit the program on April 28, part of that tax is going away.
Johnstown will be able to impose the $1 rate for the entire year. However, any expanded amount of $3 would only be available through April 28, according to comments made by City Manager Ethan Imhoff during a special meeting of Johnstown City Council on Monday. That higher LST would, as always, need to be approved by the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas.
The 2022 budget anticipated $1.3 million in LST revenue.
That will drop to around $700,000 next year, according to Finance Director Bob Ritter.
Still, Johnstown’s proposed $15.1 million general fund budget for 2023 comes without any expected increase in other taxes. The overall budget is still being designed. Johnstown City Council needs to approve the final financial plan in December.
“The budget keeps the city on a sound financial trajectory that will result in its exit from Act 47 in April 2023,” Imhoff said. “I’d like to thank the staff and Council for their diligence. They’ve taken a fiscally responsible approach to preparing the budget.”
City officials are lobbying local state government officials to see if the expanded LST can be reimplemented in future years.
But, weeks ago, when the administration presented the proposed budget to council, Imhoff included a written message: “It is important to consider that should the efforts to reinstate the higher LST rate fail, a tax increase would most likely be needed in 2024. The need for a tax increase would also be driven by unprecedented inflation that continues to occur and impact departmental budgets to varying degrees. But the loss of LST revenue, if permanent, would be difficult to recoup by cutting services alone.”
For now, city officials expect to cover for the loss in 2023.
“In 2022, we’re able to move a million dollars into the capital fund to sort of fund the equipment purchases that are needed,” Ritter said. “In 2023, we won’t be able to move money into the capital fund because we’re basically at a break-even point in the general fund for 2023. and the reason we’re break-even is because we’re losing that LST revenue.”
All total, the city expects to spend more than $42 million next year throughout all of its funds, including money allocated from the American Rescue Plan, a federal program designed to help mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnstown, so far, has dispersed up to $10 million of its more than $30 million in rescue plan dollars, according to Assistant City Manager Alex Ashcom.
“I’m just excited to see how far this money is going to go in helping this community turnaround from COVID, inflation and whatever else might get thrown our way,” Ashcom said.
Part of that total includes $3.8 million awarded to organizations that help with food insecurity, child care, internet access and community projects.
Twenty-five awards were given. Eighteen applications for funding were rejected by the city, including three separate requests of $250,000 apiece – for a total of $750,000 – made by Jefferson Memorial Church to expand its Destiny’s Outreach after-school program.
Church protests
For the second council meeting in a row, Bishop Joseph McGauley, pastor at Jefferson Memorial Church, and supporters showed up and asked why the church was not awarded any money.
“We still stick with our statement,” McGauley said. “There’s still no excuse for us not to have gotten a slice of bread.”
Ashcom, Ritter and Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky used a scoring system – based on sustainability, accessibility, impact and readiness – to make recommendations to Imhoff about which projects should be funded.
After a regular council meeting earlier this month, Imhoff said there were concerns about the “sustainability of the project” proposed by Jefferson Memorial.
The church also applied for $25,000 through a program designed to help nonprofits that suffered financial losses during the pandemic. It was one of 22 applications for that funding that was rejected by the city.
“I have full faith that the process to distribute the ARPA funds was implemented fairly and consistently by city staff,” Imhoff said.
During Monday’s meeting, John DeBartola, the 2021 Republican candidate for mayor, accused city officials of playing favorites, while reading off a list of organizations with direct or indirect connections to city officials or members of Vision Together 2025, a nonprofit group involved in local politics, that received funding through the grant process.
“This is why our area continues to decline in population,” DeBartola said. “It’s the good ole boys.”
Ashcom said applications were scored using “objective criteria” to “make sure there were no conflicts of interest.”
Commented
