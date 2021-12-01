The Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Loretto will offer their annual private novena in honor of the Infant Jesus in preparation for the Solemnity of Christmas from Dec. 16 through 24.
The regular monthly novena honoring Our Lady of Mount Carmel and St. Therese will take place at the same time. All intentions submitted will be remembered with special novena prayers following the daily Mass.
Petitions for blessings and prayers may be sent to Mother Prioress, Discalced Carmelite Monastery, P.O. Box 57, Loretto, Pa. 15940.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.