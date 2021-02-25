Some electricity restored in Texas, but water woes grow

Servpro of Ebensburg is collecting donations for those in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri affected by the winter storm.

Items needed include water, nonperishable food, toiletries and hygiene products, pet food and supplies, diapers and baby wipes, baby formula, batteries and flashlights.

Donations will be accepted through Monday and can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the business, 6733 Admiral Peary Highway, Loretto.

Information: 814-472-0800.

