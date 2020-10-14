The Homegrown Music Festival will be held from 1 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Lorain Borough Park, 503 Green Valley St., Johnstown.
The musical lineup includes The Ne’re Do Wells, 2 p.m.; Afro N’ At, 3:45 p.m.; Even the Odds, 5:30 p.m.; Van Waylon, 7:15 p.m.; and Derek Woods Bands, 9 p.m.
There will be food vendors and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.
Proceeds will be given to Community Foundation for the Alleghenies to support local causes.
Tickets: $10.
Information: www.facebook.com/HomegrownJohnstown.
