Cleaned, painted and repaired, The Pasquerilla Fountain is looking the best it has in years and is once again fully operational for visitors to Johnstown’s Central Park to enjoy.
BZ Pools & Decks did the maintenance and cosmetic improvements, including grinding surfaces, patching holes, installing a chlorinator, power-washing surfaces and applying paint – at no cost to the city.
With the work done, the water started flowing once more on Monday.
“It looks new again,” said Bryan Zettle, owner of BZ Pools & Decks.
Zettle volunteered his help, in part, to provide a bit of optimism during these difficult times when the nation has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and race relations protests stemming from the George Floyd incident.
He also wanted to pay tribute to the Pasquerilla family, who had the fountain installed in 1997.
“I just kind of wanted to do something to bring people back together, bring them into the park,” Zettle said. “Other than just sitting on a bench, they’ve got something to enjoy and watch. It was needed for the Pasquerillas. They deserved it. Frank (Pasquerilla) put a lot into this town.”
Public Works Director Jared Campagna added: “It’s getting things back into a little bit of normalcy here for the city moving forward. With the pandemic and everything going on, it really shines a light on the city in a good way.”
Zettle offered his services after talking to his friend, Charles Arnone, a Johnstown city councilman.
“He’s probably the most astute guy in the city to do it, and he did a beautiful job,” Arnone said.
Arnone estimates Zettle volunteering to do the work saved the financially distressed city thousands of dollars in supplies and labor. “It’s a godsend because it’s a beautiful landmark,” Arnone said.
Without pointing to any specific incidents, Arnone said future damage to the fountain will now be the responsibility of the individual or organization that caused it to fix the problem.
“Whenever something happens around it, whatever it is, if you would happen to damage it, you’re going to be responsible for it,” Arnone said. “It’s been fixed. We were lucky to get it done this time at no cost to the city. In the use of it, down the road, it will be the responsibility of the individual that’s working around there to see to it that it doesn’t damage anything.”
Campagna said the city would still like to get some additional structural and design work done to the fountain.
“He was able to address some of the issues we had,” Campagna said. “We still are looking for a long-term solution with everything that’s done at that fountain year-round to kind of solidify the structural end of it. We’re going to pursue some grant money possibly and some other options we might have as a city.”
