“You’re gonna do what?”
I can still hear the conversation taking place between Goose and Maverick from the movie “Top Gun.”
Did you ever have someone respond to you that way when you explain to them your idea or plan?
I have, many times, and it’s kind of deflating.
I want to share with you a story from Scripture that I can only imagine would get this response. Jesus telling his disciples about leaving the 99 behind to go after one. It just doesn’t make sense. Does it?
“Then Jesus told them this parable: “Suppose one of you has 100 sheep and loses one of them. Doesn’t he leave the 99 in the open country and go after the lost sheep until he finds it? And when he finds it, he joyfully puts it on his shoulders and goes home. Then he calls his friends and neighbors together and says, ‘Rejoice with me; I have found my lost sheep.’ ” – Luke 15:3-6 NIV
I have heard this story taught many times, but it was always peculiar to me. Whether it is because of an American consumer mindset that says why would you leave $99 behind to go after the $1 you lost. Or is it because wisdom says you protect what you have.
I can picture my boss saying those words to me, “You wanna do what” as I explain my plan to him. I’m gonna leave the 99 behind to go after one.
Truly, it doesn’t make sense; until my wife and I had children.
Eli has taught me something about these passages when I see them from his perspective.
When he loses his Matchbox police car with the bumper and lights on top, he will spend days searching for it. He will dump out all his other toys, leaving them susceptible to Silas taking them. He will get Lindsey’s flashlight on her phone to search under the couch and in the car. He is on pursuit. He will drive us mad as we try and show him the other cars he has, even the more expensive ones.
“No Dad, that’s not the one I’m looking for.”
Then, upon finding it, you would think it’s Christmas all over again. He celebrates it, driving it all over the house.
“See Dad, this is the one I was talking about.”
You know what this simple analogy made me realize – the value in that one specific toy.
To him, it wasn’t just another toy, or one he could leave behind. It was worth giving up all the others to find and to celebrate.
I just sat there scratching my head, realizing that’s how God feels about me. Pursuing me, searching for me, going after me, at all costs. I wasn’t just another human. I was worth dying for, and so are you. It might not make sense in the world’s eyes, but that is God’s love. That is his grace. Amazing grace.
Josh Knipple is the pastor of Crucified Ministries.
