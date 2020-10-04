The Somerset Conservation District has worked for years to get funding needed to ensure the Stonycreek River’s treatment system “linchpin” continues doing its job.
That ongoing fundraising effort has occurred while that system along Oven Run has started to slip, bogging down a river celebrated as a waterway success story, Conservation District Manager Len Lichvar said.
A move approved by the district’s board aims to ensure history won’t repeat itself when the revamped systems that continue going online along Oven Run start to fail, too.
Through a partnership with the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, the Conservation District is establishing a trust fund to support the cost to maintain and, eventually, replace its four treatment systems along that Shade Township corridor.
“This is finally going to give us what we need to pursue funding to ensure these treatment sites are maintained and operating 20 years from now,” Lichvar said.
Maintenance-needy ‘marvel’
The Oven Run Treatment System debuted in the late 1990s and was applauded as an acid-mine-abating “engineering marvel” at the time for helping bring the Stonycreek River back to life.
In the decades since, system’s
ponds and limestone beds flipped the river’s quality flipped from acidic to net alkaline, enabling fish and other aquatic life to thrive, boaters to rediscover the waterway and the river itself to be celebrated as Pennsylvania’s River of the Year in 2012.
The state Department of Environmental Protection operates one of the five Oven Run Treatment sites, which is in the early design stage for a full overhaul. DEP officials said Wednesday a construction date could be known early next year.
Somerset Conservation District is responsible for maintaining the other four treatment sites and has now finished six-figure projects that upgraded two of the sites.
The other two have continued to deteriorate for several years, allowing the river’s water quality to slip in those areas near Oven Run – although Lichvar said he’s been told the state Department of Environmental Protection as funding lined up for their repairs.
Revenue ‘stream’
Despite continued maintenance, Lichvar has watched the original systems begin to fail, reducing treatment capacity by 75% in some areas and said he doesn’t want to see anyone have to navigate hurdles and years of pleading to keep the system going decades from now.
“That’s why we need this trust fund,” he said.
Lladel Lichty, who serves as the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies’ Somerset County endowments director, credited Lichvar for the progressive step.
“We commend District Director Len Lichvar and his incredibly forward-thinking board of directors and staff, for not only working extremely hard over the years to clean up the Stonycreek Watershed, but to secure this work for future generations to come,” she said.
“This board could have sat back and been very proud of their accomplishments, but instead they are choosing their legacy for the future by securing funding now, that will be available for ongoing maintenance and repair.”
The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies manages funds for more than 40 groups that support environmental activities in one way or another – among them, the Foundation for Pa. Watersheds.
“We’re a bit different from other community foundations in that we’ve been able to attract significant funds that support conservation and the environment,” CFA Executive Director Mike Kane said. “It’s really a testament to the way people are working to restore western Pennsylvania’s environment and natural beauty.”
Somerset Conservation District has an initial deposit: $1,780 from a GoFundMe effort by Coal Tubin’ co-founder Chad Gontkovic.
Gontkovic, whose tubing and rafting outfitter takes thousands of people down the Stonycreek each summer, launched the fundraising campaign earlier in the year.
“Hopefully this will give them another revenue stream they can rely on,” he said at the time.
Lichvar said there’s a good chance another agency in the region will be making its own financial commitment by mid-October.
That would give the group seed money that could start generating interest in an account local groups, residents and businesses could contribute to as tax-deductible donations, he added.
Fundraisers could be organized easily for the specific benefit of the district’s Oven Run sites. Or donations could be left as legacy gifts, Lichvar said.
“Now we’re going to be able to do a full-court press to let people know about the importance of these treatment systems and how they can help,” he said. “People are always looking to donate to worthy causes. And if you’re looking for one here in the Cambria-Somerset region, boy have we got a fund for you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.