With flowing hair extensions, a vibrant rainbow of nail polish, sparkling jewelry and personal care products for sale, Sylvia Carr is bringing a sense of style to downtown Johnstown with her new business, Bougie Hair Care Essentials & More.
A soft opening took place on Saturday.
Then, on Tuesday morning, Carr and her supporters gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially begin business at her shop, located inside the 416 Main Street complex.
“My interest in hair-care products is because, in our culture, there aren't a lot of products for us available,” Carr said. “We do want to keep a healthy head of hair. We do have some people, for whatever reason, who may need to have extensions or things of that nature.
"It's just a way of helping everybody get what they need and still look beautiful.”
Bougie is the latest business to open – or reopen – in downtown following the COVID-19 pandemic economic shutdown, including Taco Chellz, which started serving food in the same building a few weeks ago.
“For a while there, we were at a loss,” Carr said. “There were so many businesses that were shutting down. We didn't have what we needed. So, yeah, I'm excited for all of the businesses that are arriving.”
Cambria Regional Chamber President Amy Bradley called the opening of another business “exciting.”
“Anytime a new business opens, I'm excited,” Bradley said. “But then to have it female-owned and a minority business owner makes this a really unique business. I've never seen anything quite like it.
"I heard Sylvia talking about offering specialty service for people of color with certain hair and needs and that kind of thing. I just think it's cool. I think it's somebody that understands their audience. I think it's really neat to go inside and it's unlike anything I've been in before.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.