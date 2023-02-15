Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Feb. 23:
• Friday, Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance’s Fat Friday fundraiser, 5 p.m., Richland Township Fire Department banquet hall, 1321 Scalp Ave., Johnstown; $30 or $100; www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Friday through Sunday, Feb. 24-26, Log House Theatre presents “Arsenic & Old Lace,” Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; $12 for members, $17 for nonmembers; www.caccc.org.
• Saturday, Cuddles For Kids’ Princess and Superhero breakfast, 9 to 11 a.m., 814 Lanes & Games, 1140 Frances St., Johnstown; $40; www.facebook.com/CuddlesForKids.
• Saturday, Grand Halle Bridal Reunion, 5 to 9 p.m., The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St., Johnstown; $30; www.GrandHalle.com/cultural-events.
• Saturday, Cambria Somerset Heart Ball, 6 p.m., Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, 301 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown; $150; CambriaHeartBall.heart.org.
• Sunday, Jazz pianist Deanna Witkowski, 3 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., Johnstown.
• Tuesday, Dance with Swing City, 6 to 9 p.m., St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church hall, 35 Main St., Conemaugh; $6.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.