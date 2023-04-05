Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through April 13:
• Thursday through Saturday, “Guilty,” 7 p.m., Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship, 3429 Elton Road, Johnstown; www.gjcf.org.
• Thursday, Esther Goldhaber Jacovitz Poetry Series with poet Jennifer Militello, 7:30 p.m., Whalley Memorial Chapel, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
• Friday, “Once Upon a Tree,” 7 p.m., Westmont Presbyterian Church, 601 Luzerne St., Johnstown.
• Saturday, Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership’s Bunny Hop, noon to 1 p.m., Central Park, Johnstown; www.facebook.com/discoverdowntownjohnstown.
• Saturday, Spring holiday hunt, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Cambria City section of Johns-town; free for JAHA members or museum admission; www.jaha.org.
• Tuesday, Tuesday Noon Recital Series presents violinist Zelie Eger, noon, First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., Johnstown.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban @tribdem.com.
