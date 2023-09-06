Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Sept. 14:
• Thursday through Saturday, American Legion County Fair, county fairgrounds, 833 N. Julian St., Ebensburg; www.cambriacofair.com.
• Thursday through Sunday, “Sylvia,” Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto; $16 to $23; www.cressonlake.com.
• Thursday, opening reception for the “Rose Mary Hagadus & Helen C. Hinchman Memorial Exhibit,” 6 to 8 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont; www.caccc.org.
• Friday through Sunday, Mountain Craft Days, Somerset Historical Center, 10649 Somerset Pike, Somerset; $9 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 17 and free for children 5 and younger; www.somersethistoricalcenter.org.
• Friday and Saturday, fall fundraiser basement sale, St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 609 Park Ave., Johnstown.
• Saturday, Bandshell Bark, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Roxbury Park Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; $15; www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Saturday, Johnstown Super Car Cruise, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship, 3429 Elton Road, Richland Township; $10 registration fee.
• Saturday, Sandyvale Wine Festival, 2 to 7 p.m., Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy, 80 Hickory St., Johnstown; $25 per person or $20 each in advance and $30 at the door; www.sandyvalememorialgardens.org.
• Saturday, Homegrown Music & Community Festival, 4 to 10 p.m., 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown; $10 and free for children 12 and younger; www.facebook.com/HomegrownJohnstown.
• Sunday, The Bartlow Brothers Band, 5 p.m., Roxbury Ramblers, 6 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Sunday, Precious Stone Fashion Show, 4 to 7 p.m., Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park, Johnstown; $40; www.johnstownfashionweek.com.
• Monday, Runway class, 5 to 6 p.m., Studio 404, 404 Messenger St., Johnstown; $10; www.johnstownfashionweek.com.
• Tuesday, Fashion weekday party, 4 to 6 p.m., Tulunes In The City, 92 Lulay St., Johnstown; $20; www.johnstownfashionweek.com.
• Wednesday, designers’ branding class, 5 to 7 p.m., Made In Johnstown, 507 Main St., Johnstown; $25; www.johnstownfashionweek.com.
• Sept. 14, Fashion Week Kids, 6 p.m., Knockerball 814, 422 Main St., Johnstown; $5 for children with the purchase of a $20 adult ticket; www.johnstownfashionweek.com.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
