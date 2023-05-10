Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through May 18:
• Thursday, Opening reception and awards ceremony for the “Greater Johnstown Young Artists Exhibit,” 5 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont; www.caccc.org.
• Thursday, Community Strings of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra presents its spring concert, 7:30 p.m., St. David’s Lutheran Church, 401 N. Main St., Davidsville; www.johnstownsymphony.org.
• Saturday, Greater Johnstown School of Music recital and basket party, 10 a.m. to noon, Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $5 for sheet of basket tickets; www.facebook.com/GJSchoolOfMusic.
• Saturday, Bottle Works and the Unity Coalition of the Southern Alleghenies present the Multicultural International Food Festival, 5:30 p.m., Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown; $30 for members, $35 for general admission and $20 for students; www.bottleworks.org.
• Saturday, Jeff Webb and the Delectable Sound, 7 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $ for VIP members and $10 for general admission; www.vomajohnstown.com.
• May 18, Opening reception for Allied Artists of Johnstown’s Spring Juried Exhibition, 6 to 8 p.m. Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown; www.johnstownart.com.
• May 18, “Back to the ’80s,” 7 p.m., Penn Cambria High School, 401 Linden Ave., Cresson; $10 for adults and $8 for students; 814-886-8188.
