Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through June 15:
• Friday, The Platelets & Friends, 5:30 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $8 for VIP and students and $10 for general public; www.vomajohnstown.com.
• Friday, movie showing of “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” 8:45 p.m., Veteran Memorial Park, Ebensburg.
• Saturday, Downtown Bedford Inc. to host its Art Walk, noon to 4 p.m., downtown Bedford businesses and the public square; www.downtownbedford.com.
• Saturday, opening reception for Nalini Bhat’s “Shakti, the Power of the Feminine!” exhibition, 1 to 3 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Saturday, Summer Block Pawty, 2 to 8 p.m., Humane Society of Cambria County, 743 Galleria Drive Extension, Richland Township; www.humanecambria.org.
• Saturday, Herb and Hanson, 7 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $10 for VIP and students and $12 for general public; www.vomajohnstown.com.
• Saturday, Evening on the Summit, “Next Stop: The World’s Fair,” 8 p.m., amphitheater at Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, 110 Federal Park Road, Gallitzin.
• Sunday, Alec Henderson, 5 p.m., Striped Maple Hollow, 6 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Monday through June 15, Juneteenth activities, Central Park, downtown Johnstown; www.facebook.com/JtownNAACP.
• Wednesday through June 25, Mountain Playhouse presents “Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream,” Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township; $29 to $44 for adult evenings, $24 to $41 for adult matinees and $12 for students; www.MountainPlayhouse.org.
• June 15 through 18, Log House Theatre presents “Restitution,” Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; $12 for members and $17 for nonmembers; www.caccc.org.
• June 15, Grain Thief with opener Fiddlin’ Ray Bruckman, 7 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; VIP and students is $13 and $15 for general admission; www.vomajohnstown.com.
• June 15 through 18, Miners’ Memorial Day Weekend, along Graham Avenue, Windber; www.echf.org.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban @tribdem.com.
