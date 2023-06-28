Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through July 6:
• Thursday through Saturday, “Nunsense II: The Second Coming,” Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto, $16, $19 and $23; www.cressonlake.com.
• Saturday, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Free Concert Series presents The Hypochondriacs featuring Screech Owl, 7 p.m., Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., Johnstown; www.jaha.org.
• Sunday, Heritage Hike of Staple Bend Tunnel, 2 p.m., Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, 110 Federal Park Road, Gallitzin; 814-886-6515.
• Sunday, Tree, 5 p.m., Walt & Jackie, 6 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Monday, Kiwanis Club of Somerset’s “Ignite the Night” Independence Day celebration and fireworks, 6:30 p.m., Somerset Area High School Stadium, 645 S. Columbia Ave., Somerset.
• Tuesday, Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet, 10:30 a.m., Penn Eben Park, 229 W. High St., Ebensburg.
• Wednesday, “Wednesdays on the Water,” 6 to 8 p.m., State Park Regional Office No. 3 at Shawnee Lake, 132 State Park Road, Schellsburg; 814-733-4218.
• Wednesday, Concerts on the Green with Civic Band, 7 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• July 6, Reed Band, 7 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
• July 6, Coffee House Series presents Tim Dabbs, 7 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Mehoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban @tribdem.com.
