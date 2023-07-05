Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through July 13:
• Thursday, Reed Band, 7 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
• Thursday, Coffee House Series presents Tim Dabbs, 7 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Mehoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Friday, Cajun Norm, 6 to 9 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
• Friday through Sunday, Jackson Township Community Festival, Veterans Memorial Park, 200 Adams Ave., off state Route 271 in Vinco; www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064523239921.
• Friday, Worship at the Bandshell with Joshua Watts and Oakland Worship, 7 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin St., Johnstown.
• Saturday, Northern Cambria Regional Heritage Festival, 11 a.m. to midnight, along Philadelphia Avenue in Northern Cambria; www.facebook.com/ncheritagefest.
• Saturday, St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen’s “Sip, Rock and Duck Drop,” 4 to 10:30 p.m., Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., Johnstown; $20 in advance and $25 at the gate; www.svdpcares.org.
• Saturday, Johnstown Mill Rats’ Faith Night with Christian music trio Avenue, 5:30 p.m., Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, 100 Johns St., Johnstown; $6.
• Saturday, The Renegades, 7 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $8 for VIP members and $10 for general admission; www.vomajohnstown.com.
• Sunday, Heritage Hike of Johnstown Canal Basin, 2 p.m., Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, 110 Federal Park Road, Gallitzin; 814-886-6150.
• Sunday, Itch, 5 p.m., Silver Screen, 6 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Sunday, Civic Band, 7 p.m., Richland Towers, 343 Theater Drive, Johnstown.
• Sunday, Denise Baldwin, 7 p.m., Luray Park, 505 Euclid Ave., Johnstown.
• Monday through July 15, Chestnut Ridge Community VFC Fair, Flax Scutching Fairgrounds, 1703 Route 711, Stahlstown; www.crcvfc.com/annual-fair.html#.
• Tuesday, Tuesday Noon Recital Series presents organist Emily Roy, noon, First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., Johnstown.
• Wednesday, Concerts on the Green with Civic Band, 7 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• July 13, Reed Band, 7 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown.
• July 13 through 15 and July 19 through 22, Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company presents “As You Like It,” 7 p.m., main pavilion at Stackhouse Park, 998 Luzerne St., Johnstown; $15 for adults and $10 for seniors; www.bandofbrothersshakespeare.org.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban @tribdem.com.
