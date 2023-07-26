Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Aug. 3:
• Thursday, Screening of “Little Miss Sunshine,” 6 p.m., State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., Johnstown; $5; www.state- theaterofjohnstown.com.
• Thursday, Reed Band, 7 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
• Thursday through Saturday, Bedford County Fair, fairgrounds, west of downtown Bedford on U.S. Business Route 30; $12; www.bedford-fair.com.
• Thursday through Sunday, Log Art Theatre Academy presents “She Loves Me,” Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; $10 for members and $15 for general admission; www.caccc.org.
• Thursday through Aug. 5, “Catch Me If You Can,” Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto; $16 to $23; www.cressonlake.com.
• Friday, Screening of “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” 6 p.m., State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., Johnstown; pay what you can; www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
• Friday, Wanderlost, 7 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $8 for students and VIP members and $10 for general public; www.vomajohnstown.com.
• Friday, Screening of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” 8 p.m., State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., Johnstown; $5; www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
• Friday and Saturday, Rummage/estate sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 1191 Second St., Nanty Glo.
• Friday and Saturday, Ebensburg Homecoming, sites throughout Ebensburg and Lake Rowena; www.ebensburgpa.com/homecoming.
• Friday through Sunday, reunion festival, St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church, 2310 Bedford St., Johnstown; www.stbenedictchurch.org.
• Friday through Sunday, Third Avenue Folk & Arts Festival, Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown; www.bottleworks.org.
• Friday through Sunday, homecoming festival, St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church, 100 Main St., Carrolltown; www.facebook.com/SaintBenedictRomanCatholicChurch.
• Saturday, Fight Night, 8 p.m., State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., Johnstown; $15 online and $20 at the door; www.state- theaterofjohnstown.com.
• Saturday, British Legends – Freddie Mercury, David Bowie, Mick Jagger and Elton John, 7:30 p.m., Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber; $40, $44 and $48; www.arcadia- windber.com.
• Sunday, SundayMarket@CambriaCity, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Emerich Place, 512 Chestnut St., Johnstown.
• Sunday, Path of the Flood Hike, Part 1, 10 a.m., lot near the South Abutment, South Abutment Road off Route 869; 814-886-6171.
• Sunday, Fall, Together, 5 p.m., Krazy Kat Daddies, 6 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Sunday, Oldies Record Hop, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Windber Recreation Park, 160 Recreation Road, Windber; $7.
• Sunday, Denise Baldwin, 7 p.m., Luray Park, 505 Euclid Ave., Johnstown.
• Sunday, Civic Band, 7 p.m., Our Mother of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, 415 Tioga St., Johnstown.
• Monday, CLP Unplugged, 7:30 p.m., Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto; $12; www.cressonlake.com.
• Monday, Screening of “Encanto,” 8:30 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Tuesday, Dance with Swing City, 6 to 9 p.m., St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church hall, 35 Main St., Conemaugh; $6.
• Wednesday, “Wednesdays on the Water,” 6 to 8 p.m., State Park Regional Office No. 3 at Shawnee Lake, 132 State Park Road, Schellsburg; 814-733-4218.
• Wednesday, Concerts on the Green with Northern Cambria Community Band, 7 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban @tribdem.com.
