Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through July 27:
• Thursday through Saturday, Ferndale Firemen’s Jubilee, along Ferndale Avenue, Ferndale
• Thursday, Reed Band, 7 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
• Thursday, Showing of “Midnight Cowboy,” 7 p.m., State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., Johnstown; $5; www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
• Thursday through through Saturday, Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company presents “As You Like It,” 7 p.m., main pavilion at Stackhouse Park, 998 Luzerne St., Johnstown; $15 for adults and $10 for seniors; www.bandofbrothersshakespeare.org.
• Friday and Saturday, Rummage/estate sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 1191 Second St., Nanty Glo.
• Friday and Saturday, Bedford County Players present “Peter Pan,” Bedford County Playhouse, 1044 Centerville Road, Bedford; $16; www.bedfordcountyplayers.org.
• Friday, Darrell Dumm, 6 to 9 p.m., Penn Eben Park, 227 W. High St., Ebensburg.
• Friday, Sip & Savor with Walt Churchey and Jackie Kopco, 6 p.m., Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park, Johnstown; $25; www.galleryongazebo.org/sip-savor-evenings-2023.
• Friday, Michael Facciani’s “Turn Back the Hands of Time” concert, 8 p.m., State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., Johnstown; $15; www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
• Saturday, Living History Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, 110 Federal Park Road, Gallitzin.
• Saturday, Log Art Theatre Academy presents “Fame Jr.,” 3 and 8:30 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Saturday, East Conemaugh Community Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 234 First St., Conemaugh.
• Saturday, That Oldies Band, 7 p.m., State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., Johnstown; $5; www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
• Saturday, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Free Concert Series presents The Dirty Grass Players featuring Landline, 7 p.m., Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., Johnstown; www.jaha.org.
• Saturday and Sunday, Chalk the Block, Uptown Somerset; www.somersetinc.org.
• Sunday, Heritage Hike: Staple Bend Tunnel, 2 p.m., Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site; 814-886-6150.
• Sunday, The Moore Brothers, 5 p.m., Inside Out, 6 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Monday through July 29, Bedford County Fair, fairgrounds, west of downtown Bedford on Business Route 30; $12; www.bedford-fair.com.
• Monday, Screening of “Jurassic World Dominion,” 8:30 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Tuesday, Tuesday Noon Recital Series presents Pazzynski Family and Ukulele Eddie, noon, First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., Johnstown.
• Tuesday through Aug. 5, “Catch Me If You Can,” Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto; $16 to $23; www.cressonlake.com.
• Wednesday, Concerts on the Green with Civic Band, 7 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• July 27 through July 30, Log Art Theatre Academy presents “She Loves Me,” Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; $10 for members and $15 for general admission; www.caccc.org.
