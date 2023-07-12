Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday through July 20:
• Thursday through Saturday, Chestnut Ridge Community VFC Fair, Flax Scutching Fairgrounds, 1703 Route 711, Stahlstown; www.crcvfc.com/annual-fair.html#.
• Thursday, Reed Band, 7 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown.
• Thursday through Saturday and Wednesday through July 22, Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company presents “As You Like It,” 7 p.m., main pavilion at Stackhouse Park, 998 Luzerne St., Johnstown; $15 for adults and $10 for seniors; www.bandofbrothersshakespeare.org.
• Friday, Felix and the Hurricanes, 6 to 9 p.m., Penn Eben Park, 227 W. High St., Ebensburg.
• Friday and Saturday, Bedford County Players present “Peter Pan,” Bedford County Playhouse, 1044 Centerville Road, Bedford; $16; www.bedfordcountyplayers.org.
• Saturday, PennCrest Bank Music Fest, 1 to 9 p.m., Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto; $15 in advance, $20 at the gate; www.cressonlake.com.
• Saturday, Keystone Alliance Gaylife Newsletter’s “Ready ... Set … Pride!,” 5 to 9 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown; www.johnstownpride.org.
• Saturday, Missoula Children’s Theatre presents “The Princess and the Pea,” 3 and 7 p.m., Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber; $8 in advance and $10 at the door; www.arcadiawindber.com.
• Sunday, Jeff Perigo & Friends, 5 p.m., Midnight Graffiti, 6 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Sunday, Civic Band, 7 p.m., Our Mother of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, 415 Tioga St., Johnstown.
• Monday through July 22, Ferndale Firemen’s Jubilee, along Ferndale Avenue; www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064901733536.
• Tuesday, Tuesday Noon Recital Series presents Deja Vu with Rich Kingera and Bob Bretz, noon, First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., Johnstown.
• Tuesday, Dance with Swing City, 6 to 9 p.m., St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church hall, 35 Main St., Conemaugh; $6.
• Wednesday, “Wednesdays on the Water,” 6 to 8 p.m., State Park Regional Office No. 3 at Shawnee Lake, 132 State Park Road, Schellsburg; 814-733-4218.
• Wednesday, Concerts on the Green with Denise Baldwin, 7 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Wednesday, Celtic Thunder’s Damian McGinty, 7:30 p.m., Bedford Elks Country Club, 937 S. Richard St., Bedford; $50; www.bedfordcountychamber.com/damian-mcginty-to-perform-in-bedford.
• July 20, Reed Band, 7 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban @tribdem.com.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter {a style=”font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif;” href=”http://twitter.com/kellyurban25” target=”_blank”}@KellyUrban25{/a}.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.