Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Aug. 10:
• Thursday, Reed Band, 7 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
• Thursday, Screening of "The Sandlot," 7 p.m., State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., Johnstown; $5 for adult and free for children 12 and under; www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
• Thursday through Saturday, “Catch Me If You Can,” Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto; $16 to $23; www.cressonlake.com.
• Friday and Saturday, AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival, People Natural Gas Park; $30 for Friday and $40 for Saturday; www.floodcitymusic.com.
• Friday, Cajun Norm, 6 to 9 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
• Friday, The Moore Brothers, 6 to 9 p.m., Penn Eben Park, 227 W. High St., Ebensburg.
• Friday, Opening reception for Allied Artists of Johnstown summer exhibition, 6 to 8 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.johnstownart.com.
• Friday and Saturday, Rummage/estate sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 1191 Second St., Nanty Glo.
• Saturday, Hoo Dang with headline Josh Gallagher, 7 p.m., Carrolltown American Legion Park, 359 N. Main St., Carrolltown; $20; www.facebook.com/carrolltownpark.
• Saturday, Evening on the Summit: Accidents on the Allegheny Portage Railroad, 8 p.m., Allegheny Portage Railroad, 110 Federal Park Road, Gallitzin.
• Sunday, Heritage Hike: Summit Level, 2 p.m., Allegheny Portage Railroad, 110 Federal Park Road, Gallitzin; 814-886-6150.
• Sunday, Flower Fest, noon to 6 p.m., Golden Farms, 1146 Munster Road, Portage; $25; www.floral-fields.com.
• Sunday, Fall, Slagle Rock & Sue, 5 p.m., Pazzynski Family & Ukulele Eddie, 6 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Sunday, Reed Band, 7 p.m., Richland Towers, 343 Theater Drive, Johnstown.
• Sunday, Alice Cooper’s “Too Close For Comfort Tour,” 8 p.m., 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St.; tickets range from $49.75 to $99.75.; www.1stsummitarena.com.
• Monday, Book launch and discussion with author Idra Novey and special guest Norman Ed, 5:30 p.m., Classic Elements, 345 Main St., Johnstown; www.classicelementsjohnstown.com.
• Monday, Screening of “Labyrinth,” 8:30 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Wednesday, Concerts on the Denise Baldwin, 7 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban @tribdem.com.
