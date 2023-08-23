Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Aug. 31:
• Thursday, showing of “The Swimmer,” 6 p.m., State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., Johnstown; $5; www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
• Thursday, opening reception for “Gatekeeper,” an exhibition by Barry Poglein, 6 to 8 p.m., Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown; www.bottleworks.org.
• Thursday, opening reception for “People & Pop-Culture,” an exhibition by Matt Lamb and sons, 6 to 8 p.m., Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown; www.bottleworks.org.
• Thursday through Saturday, Somerset County Fair, county fairgrounds, 7842 Mount Davis Road, Meyersdale; www.somersetcountyfairpa.com.
• Friday, showing of “E.T.,” 5 p.m., State Theater of Johns-town, 336 Main St., Johnstown; $5; www.statetheaterofjohns- town.com.
• Friday, Somebody to Love, 6 to 9 p.m., Penn Eben Park, 227 W. High St., Ebensburg.
• Friday, showing of “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” 7 p.m., State Theater of Johns-town, 336 Main St., Johnstown; $5; www.statetheaterofjohns- town.com.
• Friday and Saturday, Bedford County Players present “Bedside Manners,” Bedford County Playhouse, 1044 Centerville Road, Bedford; $16; www.bedfordcountyplayers.org.
• Friday through Sunday, Seven Springs Wine Festival, Seven Springs Mountain Resort, 777 Water Wheel Drive, Champion; www.7springs.com.
• Friday through Sunday, Log Art Theatre and Off Pitt Theater Co. presents “PUFFS,” Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; $17 for adults, $12 for seniors and $5 for students; www.caccc.org.
• Saturday through Sept. 2, Indiana County Fair, fairgrounds at Mack Park, 750 S. Sixth St., Indiana; www.indianacountyfair.com.
• Saturday, “Fast and the Furriest” car show, 9 a.m., Memorial Highway Chevrolet of Somerset, 2006 N. Center Ave., Somerset.
• Saturday, Squonkapalooza, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Central Park and State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., Johnstown; www.squonkapalooza.com.
• Saturday, Highlands Health benefit concert presents Melvin Seals & JGB, with special guests Ron Holloway and FlowerChild, 6:30 p.m., People Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., Johnstown; $25 in advance and $30 at the gate; www.highlandshealth- clinic.com.
• Saturday, The Moore Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $8 VIP members and student identification and $10 general public; www.vomajohnstown.com.
• Saturday, Ted Vigil – Tribute to John Denver, 7:30 p.m., Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber; $48, $44 and $40; www.arcadiawindber.com.
• Sunday, SundayMarket@CambriaCity, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Emerich Place, 512 Chestnut St., Johnstown.
• Sunday, Art Walk in Stackhouse Park, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stackhouse Park, 998 Luzerne St., Johnstown; www.artwalkinthepark.com.
• Sunday, Path of the Flood Hike, Part II, 10 a.m., Visitor Center at Johnstown Flood National Memorial, 733 Lake Road, South Fork; 814-886-6171.
• Sunday, Jazz in Your Face, 5 p.m., Swing City, 6 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Sunday, Oldies Record Hop, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Windber Recreation Park, 160 Recreation Road, Windber; $7.
• Tuesday, Dance with Swing City, 6 to 9 p.m., St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church hall, 35 Main St., Conemaugh; $6.
• Wednesday, Showing of “Emma” and “Clueless,” 6 p.m., State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., Johnstown; $5; www.statetheaterofjohns- town.com.
• Wednesday, Concerts on the Green with Denise Baldwin 7 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont; www.caccc.org.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.