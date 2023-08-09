Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Aug. 17:
• Friday through Sunday, Portage Area Summerfest, Crichton McCormick Park; www.portageareasummerfest.com.
• Friday through Sunday, Angels of East Africa’s Thunder in the City motorcycle rally, Angels of East Africa, 7368 Lincoln Highway, Central City; www.aoeathunderinthecity.com.
• Friday, Amber Marie, 6 to 9 p.m., Penn Eben Park, 227 W. High St., Ebensburg.
• Saturday, Bullies on Ice, 11 a.m., 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown; $20 for adult and free for children; www.1stsummitarena.com.
• Saturday, Taste of Serbia, noon to 6 p.m., St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, 1001 St. Clair Road, Johnstown.
• Saturday, Crawdad Joe, 7:30 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $8 for VIP members or student identification and $10 for general admission; www.vomajohnstown.com.
• Sunday, Rosie and the Jammers, 5 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Sunday, Gallery on Gazebo’s Sunday on the Square, 4 to 8 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown; $50; www.galleryongazebo.org.
• Sunday, Denise Baldwin, 7 p.m., Richland Towers, 343 Theatre Drive, Johnstown.
• Sunday, Alter Bridge, with special guests Sevendust and Mammoth WVH, 7 p.m., 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St.; Johnstown; tickets range from $29.50 to $89.50; www.1stsummitarena.com.
• Monday, screening of “Aladdin,” 8:30 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont; www.caccc.org.
• Tuesday, dance with Swing City, 6 to 9 p.m., St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church hall, 35 Main St., Conemaugh; $6.
• Wednesday, “Wednesdays on the Water,” 6 to 8 p.m., State Park Regional Office No. 3 at Shawnee Lake, 132 State Park Road, Schellsburg; 814-733-4218.
• Wednesday, Concerts on the Green with Swigle Mountain Band, 7 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont; www.caccc.org.
• Aug. 17 through Aug. 26, Somerset County Fair, county fairgrounds, 7842 Mount Davis Road, Meyersdale; www.somersetcountyfairpa.com.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.